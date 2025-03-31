Support us on Patreon
As if Ukraine was at war with U.S. and lost: Senior official lambasts mineral deal

The extended minerals deal made waves in Kyiv
byLesia Dubenko
31/03/2025
Infographic: The Telegraph
Ukrainian officials are unhappy with the latest version of the extended rare minerals deal submitted by the US to Ukraine.

According to the Washington Post, the deal has been described by Ukrainian officials as extremely detrimental to Ukraine.

The publication quotes a senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“The deal looks like “Ukraine was in the war with US, lost, [was] captured and now has to pay lifetime reparations,” the person said.

The deal, which is 55 pages-long, does not include any security guarantees and considers all US support to Ukraine during the war thus far as debt. Accordingly, it has to be repaid with interest from the proceeds of the deal. It also gives the US the “right of first offer” on all investments related to energy and minerals, effectively allowing US control.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already stated that he would not recognize help given by Washington D.C. to Ukraine as debt. Meanwhile, Trump has promised “very big problems” for Ukraine if it fails to sign the deal.

