Trump demands Ukraine sign his minerals deal immediately

In his Truth Social post, he wrote that “hopefully” it will be signed “IMMEDIATELY” and linked progress to peace prospects.
by Yuri Zoria
25/04/2025
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office giving his remarks to the press. Screenshot: Youtube/ Fox News
On 25 April, US President Donald Trump publicly criticized Ukraine for not finalizing a minerals deal with the United States, demanding that it be signed immediately.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, President Trump is pressuring Ukraine to enter talks with Russia while pushing a colonial-style mineral deal that would grant the US exclusive access to critical resources, including rare earth elements. The latest known draft of the agreement reportedly required Ukraine to transfer 100% of profits from resource extraction to a US-controlled fund—plus a 4% annual interest—before accessing any returns itself. Additionally, the Trump administration retroactively reclassified all US aid provided since 2022 as a loan, demanding repayment, according to the draft. Last week, Ukraine and the US signed a memorandum as a first step toward enhancing economic cooperation, including the development of Ukraine’s mineral resources, while a Ukrainian official claimed that the deal does not turn the past US aid into debt.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY.

He made the remarks following his comments last week, in which he indicated he had hoped the deal would be signed on 24 April, but on that day Ukrainian economy minister Serhii Marchenko clarified that the agreement had not yet been finalized and would not be signed that week. Marchenko stated that discussions were still ongoing.

In the same Truth Social post, Trump linked the US-backed talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war to the signing of the minerals deal.

Work on the overall Peace Deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly. SUCCESS seems to be in the future!”

Earlier, an anonymous European diplomat suggested that Trump has been pressuring for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal within his first 100 days in office, implying he seeks to credit it as his own achievement.

