Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara, ready to fly to Putin in Istanbul

Zelenskyy announced that he would meet Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara but is willing to change location to Istanbul to facilitate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
byMaria Tril
13/05/2025
3 minute read
zelenskyy labels putin dumbass offering oreshnik missile strike kyiv interesting test presidenta volodymyr ukraine vladimir outin russia during press conferences brussels moscow 19 2024 zelensky-said-putin-dumbass ukrainian president harshly criticized russian
Presidenta Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and Vladimir Outin of Russia during their press conferences in Brussels and Moscow on 19 December 2024.
Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara, ready to fly to Putin in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on 15 May.

Zelenskyy also said he and Erdogan are prepared to travel to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to meet there.

“We will be waiting for a meeting with Putin in Türkiye,” Zelenskyy told journalists on 13 May.

The Ukrainian leader explained they had already arranged the 15 May meeting with Erdogan in Ankara. He addressed potential location concerns from the Russian side.

“Russia cannot manipulate cities and say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara but only to Istanbul… if Putin flies to Istanbul instead of the capital, I have sent a signal to President Erdogan, and the Turkish side is ready for us to fly to Istanbul with President Erdogan,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized his commitment to the talks. “We will do everything for this meeting to happen,” he said.

Zelenskyy said that only Putin can make decisions about a ceasefire. “I can only negotiate a ceasefire with Vladimir Putin because only he decides this,” the Ukrainian president said.

US President Donald Trump was invited to join the meeting, though Zelenskyy said he does not know Trump’s decision. “In any case, if he confirmed his participation, it would give additional impetus for Putin to come,” Zelenskyy said.

Special envoys of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will travel to Istanbul where negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on 15 May.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said Putin’s refusal to come to Türkiye would be “the final signal” about Russia’s unwillingness to end the war.

The Kremlin claimed that the Russian side “continues preparations for negotiations” in Istanbul on 15 May and provided no further comments.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts