Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy pushes 30-day ceasefire as Putin muses on “reconciliation”

Ukraine calls Russia’s three-day ceasefire offer a stunt, not a solution.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2025
3 minute read
Zelenskyy pushes 30-day ceasefire as Putin muses on “reconciliation”
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via X
Zelenskyy pushes 30-day ceasefire as Putin muses on “reconciliation”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for immediate Western pressure on Russia to secure a meaningful ceasefire, contrasting sharply with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent three-day symbolic ceasefire offer.

Speaking Sunday at a joint news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire “is possible at any moment, even starting today” but requires sustained international pressure on Moscow.

Key takeaways from Zelenskyy’s address:

  • Urged allies to apply “greater pressure” on Moscow to secure genuine peace negotiations
  • Rejected Putin’s three-day ceasefire (May 8-10) as inadequate, calling for a minimum 30-day cessation to “give diplomacy a real chance”
  • Noted Russia has ignored 54 days of American ceasefire proposals
  • Demanded three actions: increased sanctions on Russia, continued Ukraine support, and enhanced European defense cooperation.

In a new documentary marking 25 years of his rule, Putin addressed the possibility of reconciliation with Ukraine, describing it as “a matter of time.” He referred to Ukrainians as “the Ukrainian part of the Russian people,” reiterating his controversial claim that the two nations form one people—a position Ukraine strongly rejects.

The meeting in Prague highlighted strengthening military ties, with Czech President Pavel supporting Zelenskyy’s stance that Putin holds “all the cards” to end the war. The Czech ammunition initiative has provided Ukraine with 1.6 million rounds in the past year, with projections for 1.8 million shells in 2025.

Zelenskyy continues his diplomatic offensive, meeting Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Monday. He also cited his recent discussion with US President Donald Trump, who reportedly agreed that a 30-day ceasefire represents the proper initial step toward peace.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts