Zelenskyy pushes 30-day ceasefire as Putin muses on “reconciliation”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for immediate Western pressure on Russia to secure a meaningful ceasefire, contrasting sharply with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent three-day symbolic ceasefire offer.

Speaking Sunday at a joint news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire “is possible at any moment, even starting today” but requires sustained international pressure on Moscow.

Key takeaways from Zelenskyy’s address:

Urged allies to apply “greater pressure” on Moscow to secure genuine peace negotiations

Rejected Putin’s three-day ceasefire (May 8-10) as inadequate, calling for a minimum 30-day cessation to “give diplomacy a real chance”

Noted Russia has ignored 54 days of American ceasefire proposals

Demanded three actions: increased sanctions on Russia, continued Ukraine support, and enhanced European defense cooperation.

In a new documentary marking 25 years of his rule, Putin addressed the possibility of reconciliation with Ukraine, describing it as “a matter of time.” He referred to Ukrainians as “the Ukrainian part of the Russian people,” reiterating his controversial claim that the two nations form one people—a position Ukraine strongly rejects.

The meeting in Prague highlighted strengthening military ties, with Czech President Pavel supporting Zelenskyy’s stance that Putin holds “all the cards” to end the war. The Czech ammunition initiative has provided Ukraine with 1.6 million rounds in the past year, with projections for 1.8 million shells in 2025.

Zelenskyy continues his diplomatic offensive, meeting Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Monday. He also cited his recent discussion with US President Donald Trump, who reportedly agreed that a 30-day ceasefire represents the proper initial step toward peace.