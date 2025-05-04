Support us on Patreon
Trump still thinks he can end Ukraine war—but everyone hates each other too much

At some point, he warned, he’ll just say, “Keep being stupid”—and walk.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2025
3 minute read
Donald Trump during an interview with NBC News, 4 May 2025. Photo: Karoline Leavitt via X
Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine during an interview with NBC News, while acknowledging that significant hurdles remain.

Asked whether a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine was close, Trump responded, “I hope so.” He added that “we are closer with one party, and maybe not as close with the other,” though he did not clarify which country he was referring to.

However, Trump emphasized that the level of hostility could be too great to overcome.“There’s tremendous hatred between these two men,” he said, apparently referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “And also between some of the soldiers, frankly, and the generals. They’ve been fighting for three years.”

He emphasized the staggering human cost of the war: “Each week, about 5,000 people are dying on both sides. These aren’t American soldiers—they’re Russian and Ukrainian. And if I can save 5,000 lives a week, it’s absolutely worth pursuing.”

When asked how long he intends to stay engaged in the peace process, Trump said there would be a point where, if progress proves impossible, he would step back. “Then I’ll say, ‘Go ahead, keep being stupid,’” he remarked. He noted that, although he had considered withdrawing from talks several times, positive signs kept negotiations alive.

Meanwhile, the US is adjusting its diplomatic posture. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce recently announced that the administration would no longer “fly around the world at a moment’s notice” to act as a mediator. She said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signaled a shift in America’s approach, though support for peace efforts remains strong.

 

