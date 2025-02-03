Russian battalion chief wanted for Euromaidan killings since 2014 assassinated in Moscow

In Moscow, a detonation of an explosive device in an elite Moscow residential complex killed former Ukrainian citizen Armen Sarkisyan, who was wanted in Ukraine for multiple crimes.

The 46-year-old has died in intensive care, suffering a fatal shrapnel wound to the chest near the heart after an explosion at Moscow’s elite Alye Parusa residential complex, according to Russian media reports.

In 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police issued a notice of suspicion against Sarkisyan for his criminal activities in Russian-occupied territories.

According to the SBU, Sarkisyan had been on Interpol’s wanted list since May 2014 for organizing attacks on Euromaidan participants in Kyiv and maintained close ties to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s FSB tasked Sarkisyan with forming a new military unit.

His Special Purpose Battalion ArBAT was recruited primarily from prisons in occupied Donetsk Oblast, where he served as an appointed overseer of detention facilities.

ArBAT initially operated in the Toretsk area of Donetsk Oblast before being redeployed to Russia’s Kursk direction to assault Ukrainian defense positions. The SBU also alleges that Sarkisyan used affiliated companies to supply Russian forces with thermal imaging equipment, fuel, and construction materials.

The charges against Sarkisyan include voluntary participation in illegal armed formations and aiding an aggressor state as part of an organized group.

The incident also resulted in the death of one of his security guards and injuries to several others.

Among the injured are Sergey Shkryabatovsky, a former bodyguard of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych, and Oleg Kaspirovich, who is listed in the Myrotvorets database dedicated to enemies of Ukraine.

According to Russian Kommersant, investigators have opened a criminal case on three counts: attempted murder of two or more persons, murder by generally dangerous means, and illegal weapons trafficking. The case may be reclassified as terrorism if Ukrainian involvement is established.

Law enforcement sources cited by Russian news Telegram channel Mash suggest the attack was planned for at least a month, with perpetrators potentially renting an apartment in the complex to conduct surveillance.

The explosive device was reportedly placed under a lobby couch and detonated remotely when Sarkisyan was exiting the elevator. Investigators are searching for a female suspect described as being of medium height with long hair and wearing a dark jacket.

The residential complex, known for housing celebrities, maintains strict security measures, including a pass system.

According to one resident, she saw a strange passerby on the floor when leaving her apartment at 9:20. The person panicked when noticed and hid her face from the witness, Mash reports.

