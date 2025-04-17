Support us on Patreon
The Economist: Trump’s aides “fed up” with Europe’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine

Trump’s attempt to secure a ceasefire within 100 days is faltering, with Russia ignoring US proposals, stepping up attacks, and Trump shifting blame to Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
17/04/2025
Putin trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2017. Photo: Kremlin.ru
The Economist: Trump’s aides “fed up” with Europe’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine

As US President Donald Trump’s plan to broker a Ukraine ceasefire within his first 100 days falters, The Economist says some of his aides are privately expressing frustration with European efforts to support Kyiv. According to diplomats in Washington, Pentagon officials recently questioned one ally on why it was still supplying weapons to Ukraine. The ally reportedly ignored the challenge, but the incident reflects growing discontent inside Trump’s administration toward Europe’s military assistance to Ukraine.

Trump initially vowed to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war “in a day” and now hopes to secure a ceasefire by the end of April. However, Russia rejected a proposed 30-day truce accepted by Ukraine on 11 March, and instead intensified its attacks. On 13 April, two missiles struck Sumy, killing 36 civilians during Palm Sunday services. A similar strike killed 20 people in Kryvyi Rih on 4 April.

The Economist reported:

“Another sign of the times is that Pentagon figures recently questioned one ally about why it was still supplying weapons to Ukraine—a challenge that was ignored. Diplomats in Washington also report that some Trump aides say privately that they are ‘fed up’ with Europe’s effort to strengthen Ukraine. As always with such a chaotic administration, it is hard to distinguish the true signal from the noise.”

Despite the civilian deaths from Russia’s attacks, Trump dismissed criticism of Moscow. While his aides condemned the Sumy strike, he labeled it a “mistake” and on 14 April blamed Ukraine for being invaded, stating:

“You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.”

  • Trump has also not authorized new weapons packages, and Biden-era aid is expected to run out soon.
  • American troops and equipment are being withdrawn from Rzeszów, Poland, with European forces taking over their duties.
  • In March, Trump briefly cut the intelligence-sharing and weapon supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a ceasefire, which contributed to Russia’s takeover of the Ukraine-held areas in Kursk Oblast. Trump’s adviser Keith Kellogg compared this Washington’s hostile act to “hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose.
  • Trump’s representative to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group joined the latest meeting only by video, marking a step back from previous US leadership.
  • Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff suggested that the fastest way to a ceasefire would be allowing Russia to take four Ukrainian regions it claims, none of which Moscow fully controls. Later Witkoff mentioned “five territories.”
  • Trump imposed a 10% “reciprocal tariff” on Ukraine but exempted Russia. Although he has floated new “secondary tariffs” on countries buying Russian oil, there has been no follow-through.

In response to the US shift, Britain and France are planning a European “reassurance force” to train Ukrainian troops and patrol western Ukraine—far from the front lines. Russia opposes the initiative, but European leaders hope it signals continued regional commitment, The Economist says.

