Russia’s Lavrov says Moscow ready for deal with US on Ukraine, with details needing fine-tuning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on 24 April that Moscow is “ready to reach a deal” with the United States on Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, but some details still need to be “fine-tuned.” Speaking in an interview on CBS, Lavrov remarked that US President Donald Trump and he believe that “we are moving in the right direction” regarding peace talks.

The remarks follow months of Washington’s diplomatic negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, amid Trump’s pivot toward Russia and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. The reported terms heavily favor Moscow, including a controversial recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea, despite the region’s unlawful annexation in 2014.

Lavrov went on to praise US President Donald Trump, calling him “probably the only leader on Earth who recognized the need to address the root causes” of the war.

Previously, Russian officials and propagandists repeatedly defined the so-called “root causes” – the excuses for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine – as NATO’s alleged violation of obligations not to expand eastward and Ukraine’s alleged violations of the rights of Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine. Both claims are false propaganda narratives.

CBS provided a platform to Lavrov shortly after Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv, which killed 12 civilians and injured over 87. The Russian Foreign Minister justified the attack with the unsubstantiated claim that Moscow targets only “military goals or civilian sites used by the military.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, Trump responded to the missile strikes with rare criticism, expressing dissatisfaction with the timing of the attack while working on a peace deal. On Truth Social, Trump urged Putin, “Vladimir, STOP!” as he aimed to maintain momentum toward a ceasefire and resolution.

The US has reportedly presented a “final offer” for peace, which includes recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea, a Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow in 2014. This proposal has raised concerns among European officials, who worry it could undermine NATO’s security framework and jeopardize the upcoming NATO summit in June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, has continued to reject any recognition of Russian control over Crimea, despite US pressure. Trump has previously criticized Zelenskyy for prolonging Russia’s invasion, accusing him of refusing to make necessary concessions.