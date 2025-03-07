President Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, defended the administration’s decision to temporarily halt military assistance to Ukraine, saying Ukrainian officials are responsible for the current impasse in relations.

The pause in aid came after a contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that reportedly escalated into a shouting match.

The meeting’s initial goal was to finalize an agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for US aid. However, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more security guarantees.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for what they perceived as insufficient gratitude for the US aid provided since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Eventually, the mineral deal was not signed, and Trump later claimed that he believed Zelenskyy was not ready for peace. Zelenskyy, however, has maintained Ukraine remains willing to sign the agreement.

On 4 March, the Trump administration suspended all American aid to Ukraine, including US intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Trump has since indicated he might sign the minerals agreement if Ukraine agrees to a swift ceasefire, which prompts fears that Ukraine may be forced into unfavorable territorial concessions.

Kellogg described the impact of the pause using stark language:

“The best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose. You got their attention,” Kellogg said at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

While Kellogg compared Ukraine’s reaction to a mule, Russian forces have been spotted using horses and donkeys in Ukraine due to severe vehicle shortages.

Another factor is intense Ukrainian drone activity creating “gray zones,” areas too dangerous for mechanized transport, forcing Russian troops into outdated but practical methods of logistics and transportation.

Kellogg stated that the Ukrainian delegation received clear advance warning that their White House meeting would focus on economic matters, particularly a signing of the critical minerals deal.

Instead, he claims President Zelenskyy shifted the conversation toward demands for additional security assistance.

The first draft of the minerals agreement proposed American ownership of 50% of Ukrainian mineral reserves, terms that Kyiv rejected as not aligning with Ukrainian interests. Following negotiations, a revised agreement would establish a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, with Ukraine contributing 50% of revenues from state-owned natural resources.

The revised agreement also includes language indicating US support for Ukraine’s security guarantees needed for establishing lasting peace, though specific commitments remain unclear.

Kellogg declined to guarantee a resumption of weapons deliveries even if Zelenskyy accepts the minerals deal, stating that decision would be “up to the president.”

“I think what’s going to happen is Ukraine wants to make a deal, because I don’t think they have a choice. Russia also wants to make a deal — in a different way that only I know. They don’t have a choice either,” Trump said on 6 March, suggesting both sides have limited options.

The US, under President Trump, is using military aid and intelligence support as leverage to pressure Ukraine into accepting a ceasefire with Russia. Critics fear this could force Ukraine into unfavorable terms, weakening European security, as Russia’s demands remain unchanged.

The US suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine severely undermines Ukraine’s defense against Russian airstrikes, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This decision drastically limits Ukraine’s capacity to intercept Russian missile and drone attacks, risking civilian lives and vital infrastructure.