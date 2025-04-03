US imposes new tariffs: 20% on EU goods, 10% on Ukrainian goods, but excludes Russia

US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new import tariffs on goods from numerous countries during an address at the White House Rose Garden on 2 April.

Trump explained the United States is implementing “corresponding tariffs” for all countries at “approximately half of what they charge us.”

The president displayed a chart showing China “charges” the US tariffs of 67%, therefore “the US will charge China tariffs of 34%.”

Trump has imposed at least 10% tariffs on virtually all goods imported to the United States, with higher rates for dozens of countries having the largest trade deficits with the US.

According to the announcement, the US will charge European Union countries tariffs of 20%, Vietnam 46%, Taiwan 32%, Japan 24%, South Korea 25%, Thailand 36%, Switzerland 31%, Indonesia 32%, Malaysia 24%, Cambodia 49%, United Kingdom 10%, and South Africa 30%.

Ukraine faces the baseline 10% tariff rate, while new tariffs were not imposed on Russia and Belarus.

An update at 7:09 clarified that the US did not impose tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus because products from these countries are not supplied to the American market, as explained by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessentew.

Trump previously stated publicly that “the world has been robbing the US for 40 years.”

“The world has been robbing the United States for the last 40 years and more. And all we’re doing is showing fairness, and honestly, I’m showing great generosity,” he said.

On 27 March, Trump announced 25% tariffs on all automobiles not manufactured in the United States, effective 3 April. The current base tariff on car imports to the US is 2.5%.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has responded to Trump’s decision to impose the 25% tariff on automobile imports.

Canada warned it is preparing a response to Trump’s automobile tariffs. Germany has also reacted to Trump’s automobile tariffs.

British authorities attempted to negotiate an exemption from the automobile tariffs in exchange for preferences for Elon Musk’s Tesla.

On 31 March 2025, information emerged that Trump threatened to impose tariffs on absolutely all countries.

On 2 April, in an interview with NBC News, President Trump said that he was not concerned about possible price increases for automobiles due to his 25% tariffs.

According to him, if automakers raise prices, it “will only strengthen demand for American cars.”

Read also: