Politico: Trump’s USAID freeze disrupted HIV services in Ukraine, triggering treatment gaps

HIV-positive patients across Ukraine are facing an acute crisis as US-funded treatment programs remain in political limbo. A Politico report published on 13 May highlights that medication supplies, including for children, are only guaranteed until November, following a funding freeze by the US President Donald Trump administration in January.

After Trump’s suspension of US foreign aid, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) issued a stop-work order, which initially halted HIV programs in Ukraine nationwide, causing medication deliveries to stall and treatment for more than 116,000 people to be threatened. Some services shut down for up to two months. Though the order was partially lifted with a temporary 90-day reprieve, later extended 30 more days, long-term funding remains undecided.

Anzhela Moiseyenko of the Chernihiv Network recalled how their HIV testing site, which had functioned through years of war, shut down for two months in early 2025. It has now reopened in reduced form, avoiding mention of vulnerable groups excluded under new US funding restrictions.

“We’ve never had such an apocalypse before,” she said.

War shifts, donor fatigue, and shifting policies

After Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine redirected over 50% of its budget to defense. The PEPFAR program—previously covering 20% of HIV treatment costs—now covers nearly all, supplying about $16 million in 2023–2024. Even this is uncertain: the Office of Management and Budget is reviewing US aid programs, including PEPFAR. The US State Department stated the program “will continue, but should be reduced over time.”

According to Ukraine’s Public Health Centre, current medication can meet national demand only through November. Testing and prevention services are less secure, strained by both resource shortages and new US funding criteria on reproductive rights and diversity.

“It’s already hard to motivate someone, when after three years of war they can’t see any future. Cutting programs will lead to more deaths,” Moiseyenko noted.

The Global Fund remains the second-largest HIV donor in Ukraine, with one-third of its money coming from the US. That cash may be redirected to treatment, at the expense of prevention programs. WHO Ukraine’s mission, 17% funded by the US, has already lost $8 million and cut staff and technical support, according to WHO representative Jarno Habicht, Politico says.

Setbacks to two decades of progress

Over 10,000 new HIV cases were recorded in Ukraine in 2024. In Chernihiv, 75% of new cases in the past two years were late-stage.

“If you put this on hold, it means that 20 years of effort went for nothing,” said Dmytro Sherembey, who heads NGO 100% Life.

As of mid-May, a final US decision is still pending. The extended review period ends 20 May.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Ukraine, Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria are facing an imminent shortage of essential HIV medications due to funding cuts from the USAID.