Reuters: UN refugee agency cuts aid for displaced Ukrainians

UNHCR slashed psycho-social, shelter, and cash programs in Ukraine after losing US aid, urging donors to fund its $3.32 billion appeal.
byYuri Zoria
26/04/2025
3 minute read
UNHCR delivering humanitarian aid to Kharkiv Oblast in November 2023. Credit: UNHCR/X
Reuters: UN refugee agency cuts aid for displaced Ukrainians

The United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR said on 25 February it was forced to reduce support for newly displaced Ukrainians as frontline attacks intensified, citing the suspension of US aid and broader donor cutbacks, Reuters reports.

The agency’s warnings come as Russia escalates its military pressure westward. US President Donald Trump previously suspended US aid programs and has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly aimed at ending the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

According to Reuters, Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine, reportedly stated via videolink,

“Some of the programs that we previously used to implement with the generous support of US funding are on hold.”

According to UNHCR, halted programs include psycho-social support, emergency shelter material and cash assistance. US aid previously accounted for 40% of UNHCR’s Ukraine funding, but other Western donors have also scaled back as they prioritize defense budgets.

As a result of the funding crisis, UNHCR said its $3.32 billion appeal to support 8.2 million people in Ukraine is only 25% funded.

Since January 2025, nearly 9,000 displaced people have passed through UNHCR transit centers in Pavlohrad and Sumy. The agency has been providing clothes, hygiene kits, legal assistance, and psycho-social support to evacuees. Billing noted that displaced persons “have arrived with little or no belongings and deeply traumatized.”

UNHCR also reported that over 200,000 people have been displaced or evacuated from frontline areas between August 2024 and March 2025. Several regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad, have come under intensified attack recently.

