Zelenskyy demands Putin attend Istanbul talks, Trump considers joining the summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated he will only attend the upcoming Istanbul peace summit on 15 May if Russian President Vladimir Putin is also present. Speaking through presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine ruled out talks with any other Russian officials. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump considers visiting the possible Ukraine-Russia meeting.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the summit in Istanbul was originally proposed by Putin following the latest European ultimatum demanding a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or new sanctions. Trump backed the ceasefire call but later dropped the precondition, urging Zelenskyy to meet Putin directly. Zelenskyy agreed and confirmed his readiness to travel to Istanbul but reiterated that diplomacy must begin with a Russian ceasefire.

Podoliak told Reuters:

“President Zelenskyy will not meet with any other Russian representative in Istanbul, except Putin.“

The Kremlin, while acknowledging preparations for talks, has not confirmed whether Putin will attend. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said only that a decision would be announced in due course, according to CNN.

Trump weighs involvement

US President Donald Trump said on 12 May he was considering traveling to Istanbul if he thought it “would be helpful.” Speaking at the White House.

“I think you may have a good result out of the Thursday meeting in Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine… I was thinking about actually flying over there,” Trump told reporters, as per CNN.

Zelenskyy welcomed the idea, saying in his nightly address that Ukraine “would appreciate” Trump’s attendance.

“It is important that President Trump fully supports the meeting, and we would like him to find the opportunity to be in Türkiye,” Zelenskyy added.

However, a senior US official told CNN that Trump’s attendance would depend largely on whether Putin confirmed his participation. Trump is currently on a trip to the Gulf, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Ceasefire and sanctions

Last weekend, Ukraine’s major European allies issued an ultimatum: either Moscow agrees to a 30-day ceasefire, or the EU will impose “massive” new sanctions, targeting Russian oil and financial sectors. Trump had supported the initiative earlier in May but changed position by pressing for direct talks without waiting for a ceasefire.

European leaders expressed hope that Russia would attend. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated,

“Russia must not leave the chair empty but must show up to the talks if it is seriously interested in peace,” he said, according to Reuters.

Past talks and obstacles

If Putin and Zelenskyy were to meet on 15 May, it would mark their first face-to-face meeting since December 2019. Direct dialogue between the leaders has not occurred since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kyiv continues to demand security guarantees and rejects Russian conditions such as limits on the Ukrainian military or ceding Russian occupied Ukrainian regions to Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed full readiness to host the summit.

“A new window of opportunity has opened with the recent contacts. We hope that this opportunity will not be wasted,” Erdoğan said on 12 May, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has earlier warned that without progress, Washington may “move on” from efforts to broker a peace deal.