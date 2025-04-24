Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine urges US to pressure Moscow, not Kyiv, after overnight Russian attack

Trump earlier said he believes he has a deal with Russia but not with “Zelenskyy.”
byYuri Zoria
24/04/2025
3 minute read
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, 24 April 2025. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk / Telegram
Ukraine urges US to pressure Moscow, not Kyiv, after overnight Russian attack

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for pressure on Russia to achieve peace after Russian forces conducted a massive aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on 24 April.

This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia was allegedly ready for a peace agreement, pushed by the US allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while suggesting it has been more difficult to reach an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last night, Russia targeted Ukraine with 70 missiles and 145 drones, focusing the attack on Kyiv, where eight civilians were killed and more than 70 injured. Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks killed three more and injured more than 30 people.

Sybiha wrote on X:

Yesterday’s Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied,” he stated.

Trump claims Moscow is ready for his ceasefire while Kyiv resists, as Russia targets Ukraine with missiles

The foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine’s capital experienced an especially horrific and loud night, with reports of numerous civilian casualties in Kyiv, including children. Other cities and settlements throughout Ukraine were also targeted by Russian missiles and drones in the middle of the night, resulting in additional civilian casualties, Sybiha added.

Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will,” noted Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

Russians target Ukraine with 70 missiles, 145 drones, killing 11, injuring 103 civilians

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts