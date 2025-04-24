Ukraine urges US to pressure Moscow, not Kyiv, after overnight Russian attack

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for pressure on Russia to achieve peace after Russian forces conducted a massive aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on 24 April.

This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia was allegedly ready for a peace agreement, pushed by the US allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while suggesting it has been more difficult to reach an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last night, Russia targeted Ukraine with 70 missiles and 145 drones, focusing the attack on Kyiv, where eight civilians were killed and more than 70 injured. Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks killed three more and injured more than 30 people.

Sybiha wrote on X:

“Yesterday’s Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied,” he stated.

The foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine’s capital experienced an especially horrific and loud night, with reports of numerous civilian casualties in Kyiv, including children. Other cities and settlements throughout Ukraine were also targeted by Russian missiles and drones in the middle of the night, resulting in additional civilian casualties, Sybiha added.

“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will,” noted Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.