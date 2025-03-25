China denies reports of potential peacekeeping role in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has denied information about the possible involvement of China in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to the Chinese media Global Times.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The UK, alongside France, has been leading efforts to secure peacekeeping guarantees in the event of any truce in Ukraine, even as the US refuses to make any promises to back up European troops.

On 24 March, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to a report of the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, which referred to anonymous sources and claimed that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had discussed in Brussels the possibility of China joining Ukraine’s peacekeeping forces.

At the spokesperson’s press conference, a journalist sought confirmation on whether China was considering deploying troops to Ukraine as part of such a mission and under what conditions. According to Global Times, Guo stated that the report was “entirely untrue.”

Also, Guo reiterated at the press conference that China’s position on the “Ukraine crisis” remains consistent and unequivocal.

China, Russia’s ally, has consistently referred to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine as a “crisis” and has repeatedly called for a “peaceful” resolution to the war. In February 2023, China unveiled its “peace plan” for Ukraine, urging negotiations and criticizing sanctions while stressing sovereignty and nuclear non-use. In February 2024, China’s UN envoy Zhang Jun called for the US to halt military aid to Ukraine to facilitate peace talks. By fall 2024, a new China-Brazil “peace plan” proposed only a ceasefire to freeze the war.

Many European countries, including Denmark, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Ireland, and the Czech Republic, have expressed their readiness or at least not ruled out deploying peacekeeping contingents to Ukraine if the war is resolved through a “coalition of the willing.”

