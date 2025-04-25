“Negotiating with war criminal Putin is futile”: European officials call on Trump to stop appeasing aggressor

Chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of seven European countries are calling on the US to show leadership in countering Russian aggression, according to UkrInform.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.



Their statements against appeasing Russia are seen in their appeal to US President Donald Trump, the text of which has been provided to the journalists by the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Merezhko.

“We, the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of European countries, call upon President Trump and the US Congress to demonstrate true leadership in confronting the global threat posed by Russia as an aggressor state. We urge an end to the policy of appeasement and call instead for a united, resolute stance against Russia’s terrorist regime. We strongly call against yielding to its blackmail and deception,” reads the document.

At the same time, the parliamentarians emphasized the need for strong leadership from all European countries and the strengthening of transatlantic solidarity.

The politicians are calling on European countries to immediately confiscate Russia’s frozen assets and direct them toward supporting Ukraine.

The committee chairs underscore that any compromises and pressure over Ukraine’s territorial concessions and sovereignty are impossible.

They have urged the US and other NATO members to admit Ukraine into the Alliance, and EU members to immediately accelerate its accession to the bloc.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of Munich in 1938. Negotiating with the war criminal Putin is evidently futile; his main objective is to undermine and humiliate our ally, the United States,” says the document.

The parliamentarians are also calling on all countries to ensure that Vladimir Putin and all his accomplices are held accountable for their crimes.

“Lasting peace and security are impossible without accountability for the war crimes committed by his regime,” say the European officials.

The chairs of the relevant parliamentary committees of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, France, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the UK signed the appeal.

Earlier, Russian drones killed 14 civilians and injured 14 civilians in Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The attack occurred in a residential area, where fire broke out in a five-story building, according to local authorities.