Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad kills three, injures 14 civilians, including children

Five victims remain hospitalized, three in serious condition, as recovery operations continue.
Yuri Zoria
25/04/2025
Five-story residential building in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hit by Russia’s Shahed drone on 25 April 2025. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak
On 25 April, Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with the Shahed one-way attack drones, killing three civilians and injuring 14 others, including 3 children. The attack occurred in a residential area, where fire broke out in a five-story building, according to local authorities.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak says among the injured are a 6-year-old child, a 15-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy.

Five people have been hospitalized, with three of them in critical condition, including a 36-year-old woman. Among the injured are multiple victims with head trauma, fractures, and poisoning from smoke inhalation.

The attack caused damage to local infrastructure, including a social institution and several vehicles that were destroyed by the fires. The fires have now been completely extinguished.

Lysak confirmed that drones launched by Russian forces had also attacked other areas in the region, with air defenders downing 11 of the Shaheds. In particular, fires broke out in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarskyi districts, affecting local industrial sites. The Nikopol and Marhanets districts were targeted by the Russian forces, using FPV drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

