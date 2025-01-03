Russia launches over 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in 2025’s first days, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian military has deployed over 300 attack drones and approximately 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukrainian cities and villages during the first three days of 2025.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. The most recent attack occurred on the December 3 afternoon, as regional authorities reported Russia’s triple ballistic missile strike on Chernihiv’s outskirts, causing significant housing damage, one death, and multiple injuries.

In a Telegram post shared late on 3 January, the Ukrainian President reported:

“A significant portion was shot down or neutralized with electronic warfare means by our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram. However, he noted that some strikes reached their targets, resulting in injuries and deaths. “My condolences to all relatives and loved ones of the deceased,” the President stated.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces are also conducting daily strikes using guided aerial bombs.

The President emphasized that such persistent Russian terror requires both Ukraine and its partners to maintain active development of air defense shield capabilities, including all systematic elements from Patriots to mobile fire groups.

“We need to constantly replenish anti-missile stockpiles for air defense. We need to constantly increase the capability of mobile fire groups. I am grateful to all partners who help,” Zelenskyy said.

The President announced preparations for meetings and negotiations scheduled for next week aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, noting that the relevant work schedule has been preliminarily agreed upon.

