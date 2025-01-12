Eng
Ukraine neutralizes all 93 Russian drones in nighttime attack, Air Force says

The Air Force reports that debris from downed enemy drones damaged several houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts, causing no casualties.
byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian military displays the warhead of Russia’s Shahed 136 drone alongside the drone itself. Photo: ABC News
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that its forces successfully intercepted 60 enemy drones during a massive overnight attack on 12 January. Additionally, 34 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing any negative consequences, suggesting that none of the Russian drones have reached their targets.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched 94 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and various decoy drones, from multiple locations in Russia including Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Kursk.

The attack was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

By 09:00, officials confirmed the destruction of 60 Shahed-type attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles across eleven regions: Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Donetsk oblasts.

The Air Force reported that falling debris from intercepted drones damaged several detached houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts, though no casualties were reported.

