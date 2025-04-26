Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s General Staff denies Kremlin’s statement about withdrawal from Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of Ukraine has dismissed Russian statements about Ukrainian defeat in Kursk as “propaganda maneuvering” while confirming operations continue in both Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.
byMaria Tril
26/04/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: The General Staff
Ukraine’s General Staff denies Kremlin’s statement about withdrawal from Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted Russian military leadership’s claims about the end of combat operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had liberated Kursk territory from Ukrainian control.

Gerasimov claimed Russian forces had “defeated” Ukrainian units in Kursk and alleged Ukrainian losses of 76,000 military personnel.

In his report to Putin, Gerasimov specifically praised North Korean military personnel, noting they took active part in operations to retake Kursk and demonstrated “professionalism and coherence.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that Russia “will never forget Korean friends.”

North Korea reportedly deployed 10,000-12,000 troops to support Russian forces in Kursk starting in November 2024. These forces operated under Russian command structure against Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian defense officials reported that their operation in designated areas of Kursk continues despite challenging conditions.

“The operational situation is complex, but our units continue to hold designated positions and perform assigned tasks, while inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy with all types of weapons, including using active defense tactics,” the General Staff statement reads.

According to Ukrainian military data, since the beginning of 26 April, Ukrainian forces have repelled five Russian assault attempts in the “Kursk” operational zone. As of 3:00 pm local time, another combat engagement was still ongoing.

The General Staff rejected claims that Ukrainian units face encirclement.

The threat of encirclement of our units is absent. The enemy leadership’s statements about the ‘defeat’ of the Ukrainian military grouping are nothing more than propaganda maneuvering and wishful thinking,” officials said.

The Ukrainian military also reported ongoing active operations in specified areas of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine launched its cross-border operation into Russia’s Kursk region in August 2024, with objectives including disrupting Russian military operations, capturing territory, and forcing Russia to redistribute resources from other fronts.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts