Ukrainian Air Force confirms attack on bridge in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian defense forces have reportedly damaged a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Zvane in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August. The bridge was a key supply route for Russian forces in the region.

Russian Telegram channels cited by Astra showed images of a large hole in the middle of the crossing. “The bridge is likely no longer suitable for heavy transport,” Astra reports.

The attack has left only one remaining bridge for Russian military logistics in the Glushkovsky district, located in the village of Karyzh.

According to the pro-government Russian channel Mash, this bridge was an “alternative crossing” for evacuating local residents. Mash claims that Ukrainian forces struck the bridge with a HIMARS missile.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the strike on the bridge and published a video. While he did not specify the location of the damaged crossing, Oleshchuk said that Ukrainian aviation carried out the strike.

“The Air Force continues to deprive the enemy [Russian – ed.] of logistical capabilities through air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities,” Oleshchuk wrote.

This latest incident follows a pattern of Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure on the border oblasts. On 16 August, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a bridge in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, though the exact location was not specified.

The situation in Kursk Oblast has been tense since early August when Russia claimed Ukrainian troops had broken through the border and advanced into the region. On 12 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Defense to “knock out the enemy” from Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi first directly confirmed the offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 12 August. According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian forces control about a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory.

The ongoing military activities in Russian border oblasts have drawn international attention, with the United States and European Union stating that Ukraine has the right to defend itself as it sees fit. Germany has not objected to the use of German-supplied weapons in Kursk Oblast, while China has called for de-escalation.

