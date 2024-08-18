A drone strike on an oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia, resulted in a fire in the early morning of 18 August, according to reports from local officials and Russian Telegram news channels.

Governor Vasily Golubev stated that Russian air defense systems intercepted the drone, but falling debris ignited a fire at an industrial warehouse containing diesel fuel.

“Firefighting efforts were interrupted by repeated attacks,” Golubev said, though he confirmed no casualties had been recorded.

The incident highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Russian border regions to drone attacks. Rostov Oblast, which shares a border with Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, has been a frequent target of such strikes, local authorities claim.

This attack fits a pattern of Ukrainian forces conducting drone strikes and sabotage operations on Russian territory. According to reports, these operations often focus on military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

The strike on Proletarsk demonstrates the potential for such attacks to disrupt critical infrastructure and industrial operations, even when air defenses are activated.

