Ukraine dismisses reports of Germany halting military aid as manipulative

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Germany halting Ukraine military aid as manipulative, as the actual level of support for Ukraine in the coming year will be determined after the German budget is approved in November.
Yuri Zoria
18/08/2024
The German Chancellery, Berlin, 2010. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons/Tischbeinahe.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on 17 August dismissed reports claiming Germany is halting military aid to Ukraine as “incorrect and manipulative.” Tykhyi emphasized that the level of German support for Ukraine in the coming year will only be determined after the German budget is approved in November, as per Ukrinform.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung claimed that Germany has suspended new military aid to Ukraine due to budget constraints, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision communicated by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leading to a significant internal debate within the federal government. A month ago, Reuters stated that Germany was going to half its aid for Ukraine next year.

Reports that Germany is supposedly stopping military aid to Ukraine are incorrect. This is the same manipulation as previous reports about halving aid for next year,” Tykhyi told Ukrinform.

The spokesman explained that Germany is currently undergoing its budgetary process, which Ukraine is closely monitoring. He noted that the German government has allocated a certain amount of aid for Ukraine in the draft budget, comparable to the amount planned at the same stage last year. Tykhyi reminded that in the previous year, this sum increased during the parliamentary stage of budget approval in autumn.

We expect that the German government will find an opportunity for additional funding for the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces this year as well,” Tykhyi stated.

Germany is the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States. Earlier, Reuters reported that Germany’s draft 2025 budget halves its support for Ukraine to €4 billion, down from €8 billion in 2024.

