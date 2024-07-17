Germany plans to halve Ukraine aid in 2025, Reuters reports

Eng
Germany is the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
17/07/2024
1 minute read
German Chancelor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Scholz via X/Twitter
Germany’s draft 2025 budget halves its support for Ukraine to €4 billion, down from €8 billion in 2024, Reuters reports. Simultaneously, it increases defense spending to meet NATO’s 2% GDP target, allocating €75.3 billion.

“Ukraine’s financing is secured for the foreseeable future thanks to European instruments and the G7 loans,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

Germany expects Ukraine to meet most military needs with the G7-approved $50 billion in loans from frozen Russian assets.

The budget, delayed due to coalition disagreements, awaits Bundestag approval in late November.

Germany has drawn criticism for consistently failing to meet NATO’s 2% GDP defense spending target. The country’s military stockpiles, already depleted from years of underfunding, have been further reduced by arms donations to Ukraine. Notably, Berlin has provided Kyiv with three Patriot air defense systems, the most of any country, leaving Germany with only nine such units remaining.

