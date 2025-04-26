The Telegraph: Europe expected Trump and Zelenskyy to fight at Pope’s funeral — they didn’t

As world leaders gathered for Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome, tensions emerged behind the scenes over a meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to The Telegraph.

Ukrainian officials had proposed using the funeral as an opportunity for peace talks, but this suggestion caused significant concern for British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders feared a repeat of the contentious Oval Office confrontation between Trump and Zelenskyy earlier this year.

“The thinking from Ukraine was clear: if everyone was in Rome apart from Putin, and with peace talks hanging by a thread, it would be the moment to push things forward,” explained a European diplomatic source. “But in London earlier this week, there was real fear among the British that it could all blow up again — and this time, on sacred ground.”

Instead, Trump and Zelenskyy met privately for 15 minutes inside St. Peter’s Basilica before the ceremony. Both sides characterised the meeting positively, with Zelenskyy describing it as “symbolic and potentially historic,” while the White House called it “successful.”

Trump slams Putin as peace push faces obstacles

Following the meeting, Trump posted a strong criticism of Vladimir Putin on Truth Social.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities, and towns over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war — he’s just stringing me along — and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!” he wrote.

This statement represents a notable shift for Trump, who has previously been criticised for placing more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia. In an earlier post, Trump had also condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv, directly addressing the Russian leader: “Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers are dying every week. Let’s MAKE A PEACE DEAL!”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed Zelenskyy’s willingness to pursue an unconditional ceasefire.

“Ending the war in Ukraine. This is the goal we share with President Trump,” Macron wrote on X.

On Saturday, Putin claimed that Russian forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Oblast — a development that analysts consider necessary for freezing the conflict along current battle lines. However, Ukrainian sources have not confirmed a complete Russian recapture of the area.

Additionally, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia is now prepared for negotiations “without preconditions,” marking a shift from earlier demands that Kyiv first lift its ban on talks with Moscow.

Nevertheless, serious challenges persist. The White House peace plan reportedly envisions transferring control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the United States and allowing European military personnel to be stationed in Ukraine — terms that Russia has previously rejected.