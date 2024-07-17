Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

German military incorporates suspected Russian drones into Ukrainian training – Politico

Unidentified drones are a constant presence above a secret German base where Ukrainian soldiers train for war, POLITICO reports.
byMaria Tril
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine Russian war fall risks
Ukrainian soldiers during training. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
German military incorporates suspected Russian drones into Ukrainian training – Politico

Unidentified drones are regularly observed flying over a secret German military base where Ukrainian soldiers are receiving combat training, POLITICO reports. Rather than attempting to jam or intercept the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), German instructors are incorporating their presence into the training regimen.

“We assume at least some of these drones to be steered with unfriendly intentions,” Lieutenant Colonel Roland Bösker told POLITICO during a visit to the densely wooded training area outside Berlin.

The drones are suspected to be part of Russian efforts to monitor and potentially demoralize Western support for Ukraine. According to Bösker, completely blocking drone incursions is “technically impossible” without disrupting the military’s own communications.

The training is part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of 2024. At the German facility, recruits ranging from young men to those in their 40s and 50s undergo intensive six-week courses covering trench and urban warfare.

Instructors emphasize constant aerial awareness to prepare soldiers for the drone-heavy battlefields of eastern Ukraine. “It needs to be like breathing,” one trainer explained.

The presence of potentially hostile drones adds an element of realism to the exercises. Colonel Niels Janeke, who oversees the site, noted that the conflict has forced a reassessment of military tactics. “To be back in this conventional war fighting in Europe — I wouldn’t have imagined that,” he said.

POLITICO reports that in addition to drone surveillance, there have been suspected “honey-trap” operations targeting instructors at the base.

The training program is also providing valuable insights for the German military. “Train as you fight as much as possible,” Janeke said, explaining how lessons from Ukraine are being incorporated into Bundeswehr practices.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts