German military incorporates suspected Russian drones into Ukrainian training – Politico

Unidentified drones are regularly observed flying over a secret German military base where Ukrainian soldiers are receiving combat training, POLITICO reports. Rather than attempting to jam or intercept the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), German instructors are incorporating their presence into the training regimen.

“We assume at least some of these drones to be steered with unfriendly intentions,” Lieutenant Colonel Roland Bösker told POLITICO during a visit to the densely wooded training area outside Berlin.

The drones are suspected to be part of Russian efforts to monitor and potentially demoralize Western support for Ukraine. According to Bösker, completely blocking drone incursions is “technically impossible” without disrupting the military’s own communications.

The training is part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of 2024. At the German facility, recruits ranging from young men to those in their 40s and 50s undergo intensive six-week courses covering trench and urban warfare.

Instructors emphasize constant aerial awareness to prepare soldiers for the drone-heavy battlefields of eastern Ukraine. “It needs to be like breathing,” one trainer explained.

The presence of potentially hostile drones adds an element of realism to the exercises. Colonel Niels Janeke, who oversees the site, noted that the conflict has forced a reassessment of military tactics. “To be back in this conventional war fighting in Europe — I wouldn’t have imagined that,” he said.

POLITICO reports that in addition to drone surveillance, there have been suspected “honey-trap” operations targeting instructors at the base.

The training program is also providing valuable insights for the German military. “Train as you fight as much as possible,” Janeke said, explaining how lessons from Ukraine are being incorporated into Bundeswehr practices.

Read also: