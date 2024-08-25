Lithuanian Prime Minister announces 5,000 drones, other military aid for Ukraine

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė joined Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv on 24 August, announcing a new military aid package for the country.

During her speech, Šimonytė congratulated the Ukrainian people and stated that Ukraine, in defending itself, is protecting “Lithuania, Europe, and the entire democratic world.”

The Prime Minister said on X that, by September, Vilnius will provide Ukraine with a new package of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-drones, guns, ammunition, and equipment.

According to Šimonytė, about 5,000 Lithuanian drones will be transferred to Ukraine by the end of autumn. She also revealed that Lithuania is “allocating 35 million euros ($39 mn) for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.”

The Lithuanian government reported that by the end of 2024, her country would meet and likely exceed its commitment to spend 0.25% of its GDP on aid and defense for Ukraine. Šimonytė urged other nations to follow suit, stating, “I call on all our partners and allies to commit to the same goal.”

In early August, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported the successful testing of drones from five Lithuanian companies in Ukraine, with plans to conclude contracts with the manufacturers.

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported earlier that drones made by Lithuanian manufacturers will be transferred to support Ukraine for €5 million ($6 mn) and purchased for the Lithuanian army for €3 million ($3 mn).

Lithuania is a member of the 16-nation drone coalition, including the United Kingdom, Latvia, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and Sweden.

Coalition member states are working to supply various types of drones, such as reconnaissance and strike drones, artificial intelligence-controlled drones, and anti-drone technology.

