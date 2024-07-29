Ukraine to receive 100 drones, funds for which were raised by Latvian Foreign Minister

Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to deliver 100 drones to Ukraine, purchased with funds raised by Foreign Minister Baiba Braze through her participation in a half-marathon this spring, reports LSM.lv.

The Latvian-made drones have been named Lāčplēsis, after the country’s legendary military commander. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Latvia, Anatoliy Kutsevol, who was present at the handover, drew a parallel between Lāčplēsis and Ukrainian Cossack leader Ivan Sirko.

“Ukraine has already received over 300 Latvian-made Irsis and Lāčplēsis drones free of charge,” LSM.lv notes.

The current batch of unmanned aerial vehicles is destined for Ukrainian units fighting near Kramatorsk.

In May, Minister Braze participated in the Riga Marathon to raise funds for drones for Ukraine, completing the half-marathon distance of 21 kilometers. Her efforts resulted in raising 14,000 euros.

Latvia, alongside the United Kingdom, is spearheading the “drone coalition” for Ukraine, which aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with one million drones of various types by the end of the year.

