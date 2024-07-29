Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to receive 100 drones, funds for which were raised by Latvian Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian military near Kramatorsk will soon receive 100 Latvian-made drones, named after the legendary commander Lāčplēsis.
byMaria Tril
29/07/2024
1 minute read
drone coalition ukraine expands 16 members czech addition ukrainian soldier squad fpv drones illustrative ukraine's general staff
A Ukrainian soldier and a “squad” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff.
Ukraine to receive 100 drones, funds for which were raised by Latvian Foreign Minister

Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to deliver 100 drones to Ukraine, purchased with funds raised by Foreign Minister Baiba Braze through her participation in a half-marathon this spring, reports LSM.lv.

The Latvian-made drones have been named Lāčplēsis, after the country’s legendary military commander. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Latvia, Anatoliy Kutsevol, who was present at the handover, drew a parallel between Lāčplēsis and Ukrainian Cossack leader Ivan Sirko.

“Ukraine has already received over 300 Latvian-made Irsis and Lāčplēsis drones free of charge,” LSM.lv notes.

The current batch of unmanned aerial vehicles is destined for Ukrainian units fighting near Kramatorsk.

In May, Minister Braze participated in the Riga Marathon to raise funds for drones for Ukraine, completing the half-marathon distance of 21 kilometers. Her efforts resulted in raising 14,000 euros.

Latvia, alongside the United Kingdom, is spearheading the “drone coalition” for Ukraine, which aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with one million drones of various types by the end of the year.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts