Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kremlin says “no plans” for Putin-Trump call as White House warns patience is limited

US Secretary of State cautions that Trump will not tolerate “endless talks” with Russia, urging Moscow to take real action.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
04/04/2025
3 minute read
Putin Trump call
US President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)
Kremlin says “no plans” for Putin-Trump call as White House warns patience is limited

The Kremlin confirmed Friday that there are no immediate plans for talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, following a visit to Washington by Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

This comes as US-Russia relations remain tense over Ukraine. Both sides show interest in diplomacy but remain far apart on peace terms. US officials are increasingly concerned that Moscow may use talks as a delay tactic rather than seeking genuine peace.

“No, there are no plans for the next few days. There is nothing in the schedule for now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about potential phone conversations between the leaders.

Dmitriev, who spent two days in Washington for meetings, described seeing a “positive dynamic” in US-Russia relations but acknowledged that further meetings would be needed to resolve differences. Bloomberg reported that the US is waiting for Dmitriev to brief Putin on his visit before proceeding with the next steps. When questioned about the results of Dmitriev’s negotiations, Peskov responded: “Let’s wait for his return to Moscow.”

NBC News reported Thursday that Trump’s inner circle is advising against further communication with Putin until the Russian leader commits to a complete ceasefire in Ukraine.

US sets expectations for Russia

Speaking at his first NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Trump would not “fall into the trap of endless negotiations” with Russia. Rubio indicated the US would determine “in a matter of weeks” whether Russia is serious about peace.

“We will not continue this forever. We have a certain time when we will wait. We want to see during this time whether they are ready for peace or not. And the time is coming,” Rubio stated.

While refusing to specify an official deadline for Putin to sign a peace deal, Rubio suggested Trump’s patience was waning and mentioned potential increased sanctions against Russia. “Congress has already started working on a bill on sanctions, and the pressure from the Capitol will already be growing. We will send our message to Moscow, and we hope that Moscow will be ready for peace.”

NATO leaders have called for Putin to be given a deadline to sign a peace agreement, warning that the Russian leader should face consequences if he fails to do so.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts