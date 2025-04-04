“In some form.” Russia is now open to Western security guarantees for Ukraine —that’s never happened before

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday that some type of security guarantees for Ukraine “may be acceptable” following high-level talks at the White House.

Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and serves as a close adviser to President Vladimir Putin, traveled to Washington this week. This marks the first high-level Russian visit to the United States since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During his two-day visit, Dmitriev met with American envoy Steve Witkoff, who had previously met with Putin in Moscow last month as part of President Donald Trump’s push for a ceasefire and peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News, Dmitriev claimed the White House talks had a “positive outcome” and suggested the Kremlin could be open to security guarantees for Kyiv.

“Some security guarantees in some form may be acceptable,” he said, without specifying which ones. However, he firmly ruled out Ukraine joining NATO as “not at all possible.”

This position represents a shift from the Kremlin’s usual stance. Putin has previously insisted peace would only be possible if Ukraine undergoes “demilitarization,” while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had “categorically” opposed European troops serving as peacekeepers.

Tensions simmer as talks continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently maintained that security guarantees—such as NATO membership or US and European peacekeepers in Ukraine—are essential to prevent future Russian aggression.

The talks come amid tensions, with Kyiv accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly violating an agreement not to strike infrastructure and energy plants. Dmitriev countered by claiming Ukraine had struck Russian energy targets.

Trump recently acknowledged the Kremlin might be “dragging their feet” on a ceasefire and expressed anger at Putin after the Russian leader called for Zelenskyy’s removal. According to NBC News, members of Trump’s inner circle have urged the president not to have a call with Putin until Moscow commits to a ceasefire.

The White House has not yet commented on the negotiations. Bloomberg reported that the US is waiting for Dmitriev to brief Putin on the visit’s outcomes before proceeding further. The news agency also noted that Russia still hopes Trump will facilitate an acceptable peace agreement but remains prepared to continue the war if negotiations fail.

Despite the Kremlin apparently dismissing Trump’s threats of secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian oil, Trump’s aides, including Witkoff, have expressed optimism about progress in the talks. However, no specific steps toward a peace settlement have recently been reported.

