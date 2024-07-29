Eng
Drones damage two Russian power facilities as Russia’s missile crashes in Kalmykia

Last night, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged power facilities in Russia’s Oryol and Belgorod oblasts, while Ukraine intercepted a Russian Kh-59 missile and 9/10 Shahed drones. Meanwhile, a Russian Kh-101 missile crasheed in Russia’s Kalmykia.
Yuri Zoria
29/07/2024
2 minute read
Drone strikes on a power station in Russia’s Oriol Oblast (left) and a substation in Belgorod Oblast overnight on 29 July 2024. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra, Pepel.
Drones damage two Russian power facilities as Russia's missile crashes in Kalmykia

Sources reported air attacks on both Russia and Ukraine overnight on 29 July 2024 have, with both sides reporting air defense operations.

Russia has been launching night air attacks every day, usually using Iranian-designed Shahed-series drones and missiles of various types and targeting energy and military infrastructure. In turn, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, as well as against military installations and occasionally power facilities.

Substations damaged in Russia

In Russia, Oryol Oblast governor, Andrei Klychkov, reported that Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the area, damaging a power station. Klychkov stated at 1 a.m. that two drones were allegedly shot down over the Glazunovka district, with no injuries reported.

The videos from Glazunovka shared by Russian Telegram channels feature the sounds of drones flying over and distant explosions:

In Belgorod Oblast’s Tomarovka, a substation reportedly caught fire after a drone attack shortly after midnight, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Fire at a power substation in Tomarovka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia overnight on 29 July 2024. Photo: Telegram/Pepel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones overnight: 19 over Kursk, 9 over Belgorod, 3 over Voronezh, 5 over Bryansk, and 3 over Leningrad oblasts.

Russia’s Shaheds down

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the Air Force’s report, stated that last night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aviation missile from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, and 10 Shahed-type strike UAVs from occupied Crimea’s Cape Chauda.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted the Kh-59/Kh-69 missile and nine Shahed-131/136 drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Russian missile crashes in Russia

In a separate incident, fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with a warhead were found in the steppe several kilometers from the village of Pervomaisky in Kalmykia, Russia with no casualties, according to Astra.

Russia’s Kalmykia lies on the path of Russian missiles launched by strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea to Ukraine. The Kh-101 was probably launched towards Ukraine, malfunctioned, and crashed.

Pervomaysky, Kalmykia, Russia. Map: Google Maps.

Astra says a Kh-101 cruise missile previously fell in Kalmykia on 1 February 2023. Additionally, at the beginning of July, a 3M14 Kalibr cruise missile exploded near the village of Solenoye, approximately 180 kilometers from the regional capital Elista, according to police reports cited by the source.

Related:

