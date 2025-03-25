ISW: Ukrainians advance in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainian forces have made advances in Demidovka along the international border in northwestern Belgorod Oblast amid ongoing attacks in the area, according to the 24 March report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Geolocated footage published on 24 March indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in central Demidovka, northwest of Belgorod City. Also, both Russians and Ukrainians advanced in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military began limited attacks into northwestern Belgorod Oblast on 18 March, after withdrawing from most of Ukrainian-held territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

ISW says that Russian military bloggers acknowledged that Ukrainian forces advanced into southern Demidovka but denied that Ukrainian forces fully seized the settlement. The Ukrainian military has made marginal advances towards Grafovka and Prilesye over the last six days. According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces also began attacking towards Popovka on 24 March.

Russian sources claim that Ukraine is operating all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and some armored vehicles while attacking in small infantry groups. In response to the Ukrainian attacks, Russia has reportedly redeployed border guards, Chechen Akhmat forces, elements of the Russian Northern Grouping of Forces, and elements of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade to northwestern Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian forces “appear to be leveraging long-range strikes to complicate Russian logistics and command and control (C2) in the area,” ISW says. They have recently conducted two strikes on Russian command posts in western Belgorod Oblast, destroying communications equipment.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on 24 March that Ukrainian forces destroyed four Russian helicopters over Belgorod Oblast. Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces recently struck a bridge near Grafovka and another bridge near Nadezhevka, likely to complicate Russian logistics in the area.

Other advances

According to ISW, both Ukrainian and Russian forces have made advances in various sectors of eastern Ukraine.

ISW reports the following advancements in Donetsk Oblast:

Siversk direction: Footage published on 22 March and geolocated on 24 March indicates that Russian forces recently marginally advanced in the fields south of Verkhnokamianske, east of Siversk.

Footage published on 22 March and geolocated on 24 March indicates that Russian forces recently marginally advanced in the fields south of Verkhnokamianske, east of Siversk. Toretsk direction: Geolocated footage published on 24 March shows that Ukrainian forces recently advanced along Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street in central Toretsk and in northern Nelipivka. Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced along Darhomyzhskoho and Donetska streets in northern Toretsk, along Budivelnykiv Street in southwestern Toretsk, and along Radianska Street in northern Oleksandropil.

Geolocated footage published on 24 March shows that Ukrainian forces recently advanced along Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street in central Toretsk and in northern Nelipivka. Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced along Darhomyzhskoho and Donetska streets in northern Toretsk, along Budivelnykiv Street in southwestern Toretsk, and along Radianska Street in northern Oleksandropil. Pokrovsk direction: Geolocated footage from 23 March indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northeastern Vodiane Druhe and southwest of Nadiivka. Russian forces advanced in southwestern Uspenivka, according to footage published on 24 March.

Geolocated footage from 23 March indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northeastern Vodiane Druhe and southwest of Nadiivka. Russian forces advanced in southwestern Uspenivka, according to footage published on 24 March. Velyka Novosilka area: Geolocated footage published on 24 March indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in eastern Vilne Pole, west of Velyka Novosilka.

