HIMARS strike destroys four Russian helicopters in single operation

Intelligence coordinated the attack, targeting two Russian Mi-8 transports and two Ka-52 gunships in Belgorod Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
25/03/2025
3 minute read
Screenshot from HUR’s video.
Four Russian helicopters, including two Mil Mi-8 transports and two Kamov Ka-52 gunships, were destroyed in Belgorod Oblast by a Ukrainian High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). First unofficial reports on the operation emerged on 23 March. The next day, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) the Special Operations Forces (SSO) shared drone footage, showing the attack.

The attack was a part of a wider effort to target Russian forces in Belgorod, where Ukrainian brigades, after retreating from Kursk Oblast, have been conducting small-scale raids. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies reported that the Ukrainian forces made some gains by exploiting the Russian forces’ communication and coordination issues.

Forbes notes that the SSO and HUR had been tracking the helicopters with a drone, setting up the precise strike.

A cluster munition exploded above Russia’s 12th Brigade helicopters, damaging two and killing aviators Yaroslav Kava and Andriy Bakun, while one Mil helicopter escaped before explosives-laden drones destroyed the others, as per Forbes.

All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy’s rear, where the enemy had created a forward staging area for aviation,” the Special Operations Forces stated in their report.

According to Forbes, “the Ukrainians have a fast kill-chain, too—and it was dramatically on display in Belgorod on Monday. In 37 months of hard fighting, the Russians have lost around 120 helicopters: fewer than four per month.”

After Kursk withdrawal, Ukraine launches surprise offensive in Russia’s Belgorod

