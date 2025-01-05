Drones target two airbases in southern Russia’s Rostov Oblast (video)

Russian authorities reported a massive overnight drone attack on 5 January targeting multiple regions, with Rostov Oblast experiencing the most significant activity near strategic military installations.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed a large scope of operations, stating that Russian air defenses intercepted more than 60 drones across five regions of Russia overnight: allegedly 37 in Rostov Oblast, 20 in Bryansk Oblast, two in Voronezh Oblast, and one each in Belgorod and Oryol oblasts.

Rostov airbases

According to Rostov Oblast Acting Governor Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defenses ostensibly intercepted 37 drones across several districts, including Taganrog, Millerovo, Tarasovsky, and Belokalitvinsky.

Both Taganrog and Millerovo host Russian air bases that support military operations in eastern Ukraine. At the time of publication, Ukrainian officials had not commented on the attacks, and the extent of possible damage remains unknown. The claims by Russian officials cannot be independently verified.

The attacks began around midnight, with local pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Eto Rostov Novosti reporting initial drone sightings northwest of Taganrog at 23:25 Kyiv time (all subsequent timestamps are in Kyiv time; Moscow time is one hour ahead).

Around 23:30, Eto Rostov reported a drone approximately 20 kilometers from Taganrog, with air raid sirens activating in the regional capital, Rostov city. By midnight, the channel reported drone interceptions on Taganrog’s outskirts, followed by cited reports of 20-30 explosions in Millerovo.

At 00:09, Slyusar confirmed ongoing air defense operations in northern Rostov Oblast, reporting drone interceptions in Millerovo and Tarasovsky districts with no casualties. Eto Rostov said “dozens of drones” targeted Millerovo’s airfield, with local subscribers counting over 20 explosions near Taganrog.

Videos shared by several local sources on social media featured sounds of explosions and air defense activities in both Millerovo and Taganrog:

Last night, drones targeted two Russian airbases



Local media reported drone and air defense activities in Taganrog and Millerovo in southern Russia's Rostov Oblast.



Both cities host air bases, supporting Russian assaults in eastern Ukraine.



Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it… pic.twitter.com/Tgj7AwGbjj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 5, 2025

The attacks allegedly caused civilian infrastructure damage. At 01:26, Slyusar claimed drone debris damaged property in Taganrog and Novobessergenovka village, Neklinovsky district, including broken windows, damaged roofs, walls, and vehicles at four households. No injuries or fires were reported.

Belgorod Oblast

The Governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that Ukrainian forces used drones to strike three settlements in the region last night, contradicting the Russian Defense Ministry’s assertion of a single downed drone in the area. According to him, no casualties have been reported so far.

Gladkov stated that in the town of Grayvoron, an explosive device allegedly dropped from a drone damaged the windows of a social facility. In the village of Gora-Podol, Grayvoron District, another drone purportedly dropped an explosive device near a residential building, shattering windows in one apartment.

He further alleged that in the village of Nizhneye Beryozovo-Vtoroye, Shebekinsky District, a drone attack caused two vehicles and an extension to a house to catch fire. Windows in three detached homes were also broken, and two more vehicles sustained damage.

Gladkov added that the full extent of the damage is being clarified, and emergency services are working at the sites.

It remains unclear what was targeted or if the attack even occurred at all.

Bryansk and Oryol

The Governor of Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, claimed that Russian Defense Ministry air defenses detected and destroyed 13 fixed-wing drones over the region, allegedly resulting in no casualties or damage, with emergency services reportedly working at the scene. The Governor of Oryol Oblast, Andrey Klychkov, stated that one Ukrainian drone was detected and destroyed over the region overnight, allegedly causing no casualties or damage, with emergency services reportedly working at the scene.

