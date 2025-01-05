Drones target two airbases in southern Russia’s Rostov Oblast (video)

Russian authorities reported a massive overnight drone attack on 5 January targeting multiple regions, with Rostov Oblast experiencing the most significant activity near strategic military installations.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed a large scope of operations, stating that Russian air defenses intercepted more than 60 drones across five regions of Russia overnight: allegedly 37 in Rostov Oblast, 20 in Bryansk Oblast, two in Voronezh Oblast, and one each in Belgorod and Oryol oblasts.
Rostov airbases
According to Rostov Oblast Acting Governor Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defenses ostensibly intercepted 37 drones across several districts, including Taganrog, Millerovo, Tarasovsky, and Belokalitvinsky.
The attacks began around midnight, with local pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Eto Rostov Novosti reporting initial drone sightings northwest of Taganrog at 23:25 Kyiv time (all subsequent timestamps are in Kyiv time; Moscow time is one hour ahead).
Around 23:30, Eto Rostov reported a drone approximately 20 kilometers from Taganrog, with air raid sirens activating in the regional capital, Rostov city. By midnight, the channel reported drone interceptions on Taganrog’s outskirts, followed by cited reports of 20-30 explosions in Millerovo.
Explosions reported near strategic airbase in Russia’s Millerovo next to Luhansk Oblast (video)
At 00:09, Slyusar confirmed ongoing air defense operations in northern Rostov Oblast, reporting drone interceptions in Millerovo and Tarasovsky districts with no casualties. Eto Rostov said “dozens of drones” targeted Millerovo’s airfield, with local subscribers counting over 20 explosions near Taganrog.
Videos shared by several local sources on social media featured sounds of explosions and air defense activities in both Millerovo and Taganrog:
The attacks allegedly caused civilian infrastructure damage. At 01:26, Slyusar claimed drone debris damaged property in Taganrog and Novobessergenovka village, Neklinovsky district, including broken windows, damaged roofs, walls, and vehicles at four households. No injuries or fires were reported.
Belgorod Oblast
The Governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that Ukrainian forces used drones to strike three settlements in the region last night, contradicting the Russian Defense Ministry’s assertion of a single downed drone in the area. According to him, no casualties have been reported so far.
Gladkov stated that in the town of Grayvoron, an explosive device allegedly dropped from a drone damaged the windows of a social facility. In the village of Gora-Podol, Grayvoron District, another drone purportedly dropped an explosive device near a residential building, shattering windows in one apartment.
He further alleged that in the village of Nizhneye Beryozovo-Vtoroye, Shebekinsky District, a drone attack caused two vehicles and an extension to a house to catch fire. Windows in three detached homes were also broken, and two more vehicles sustained damage.
Gladkov added that the full extent of the damage is being clarified, and emergency services are working at the sites.
Bryansk and Oryol
