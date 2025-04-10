Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to spend $ 30-50 billion to buy US defense package

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s readiness to purchase a substantial aid package from the United States that would serve as a security guarantee for the country.

Following the US presidential election, Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine could lose the war against Russia if American aid was reduced. In February, he stated that surviving without US assistance would be “very, very, very difficult” both during and after the war. However, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, expressed a different view, suggesting Ukraine could continue fighting even if US aid were completely halted.

By March, Ukraine reportedly received 90% of the weapons allocated under former President Joe Biden’s administration, while President Donald Trump’s administration has not yet announced new aid for Ukraine.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy clarified during a meeting with journalists that Ukraine is not seeking free assistance but rather proposing a paid arrangement for critical defense equipment.

“We have communicated to the American side a large package that we want to buy in one form or another. This is our format for how we will pay for it,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president explained the connection between the proposed purchase and security guarantees, stating that the package would include vital air defense systems and other military tools necessary for Ukraine’s protection.

“Give us the package, we will pay for it,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine is flexible about payment methods. “You want it in this fund, or we can pay you directly. We don’t care.”

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine requested at least ten air defense systems from the United States. He emphasized that such systems would provide protection not only during the current war but also serve as a security guarantee after the war ends.

He specifically highlighted American Patriot systems as the most effective option for this purpose.

The Ukrainian President pointed out that while air defense systems exist in sufficient numbers globally, the political determinations necessary to safeguard civilian lives are lacking.

“We were ready to find $30 or 50 billion for the appropriate package,” the president noted.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the US has allocated approximately $182.8 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, with about $83.4 billion actually disbursed as of early 2025.

However, in early March 2025, President Donald Trump ordered a brief pause in military aid following a tense meeting with the Ukrainian President at the Oval Office. The pause was reportedly due to Trump’s demand that Ukraine demonstrate a commitment to peace negotiations.

During the Ukraine- Russia peace negotiations mediated by the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that all Western arms supplies to Ukraine be halted for any ceasefire agreement to take place.

This condition raised concerns among European officials, who warned that such a freeze could allow Russia to rearm while Ukraine could not receive necessary military support.