Ukraine drones shut down Russian gas giant Novatek’s fuel plant

The Baltic Sea gas-condensate plant isn’t operating, Bloomberg reports.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine drones shut down Russian gas giant Novatek's fuel plant
The fire at Novatek’s terminal. Photo: TASS
A drone attack, allegedly by Ukraine, has forced Russian natural gas company Novatek to halt operations at its gas condensate plant in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Bloomberg reports. Citing sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ukrainska Pravda says the attack was a special operation by Ukrainian forces. 

Ukrainian drones have been launching almost daily attacks on targets in Russia, primarily focusing on border regions near Ukraine. The recent strikes on Saint Petersburg, located more than 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, underscores Kyiv’s significantly enhanced capabilities.

The fire at Novatek’s terminal was from “external influence,” the company said, without giving details. Local media outlet Fontanka reported drones hit the Leningrad region facility early Sunday, though Russia’s defense ministry claimed no attacks occurred.

The incident comes days after Moscow said Ukrainian drones were downed near Saint Petersburg in the Leningrad region. However, Ukraine said that its drones successfully attacked an oil depot there. 

The Ust-Luga facility processes gas condensate into refined fuel products for export. In 2022 it processed almost 7 million tons of condensate. The port is one of Russia’s two main Baltic Sea energy hubs, located 130 km from Saint Petersburg.

Read more:

