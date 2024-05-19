Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia faces fuel shortage due to refinery strikes, is being helped by Belarus

After several attacks on Russian refineries, Moscow is facing a tangible shortage of fuel. Now the needs are covered by imports from Belarus.
byBenjamin Looijen
19/05/2024
2 minute read
Russian firefighters working to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region after a drone attack. Illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Russian firefighters working to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region after a drone attack. Illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Russia faces fuel shortage due to refinery strikes, is being helped by Belarus

Due to several Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure, Belarus is increasing fuel supplies to Russia due to shortages caused by repairs at these refineries.

According to local reports, Belarus’ oil refining sector has seen a surge in the production of aviation jet fuel and its delivery to Russia by rail.

This is reported by Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance on Telegram.

Members of the Wagner group and the security battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus are responsible for organizing the protection of transportation on the territory of Belarus.

”Russia without fuel is a perfect illustration of Putin’s rule. However, Lukashenka’s regime is not able to cover the deficit and is only a method of patching holes. (…), his assistance is evidence of the self-proclaimed dictator’s aggression against our country and the occupied republic’s participation in the war against Ukraine”, the center reported.

Russian energy infrastructure under fire

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian security services and the military have launched regular attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

The first attack took place on January 21, when kamikaze drones hit the Novatek plant in Ust-Luga. But the most severe attack took place on the night of May 17, when Ukrainian drones hit the Tuapse oil refinery.

It should be noted that the refinery exports diesel fuel and fuel oil. It has not worked for the last three months after the attack in late January and has only recently resumed operations.

Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have disrupted 14% of the country’s oil refining capacity. However, these attacks had a negligible effect on Russia’s electricity output, the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency said.

Ukrainian attacks have also altered Russian naval operations in the Black Sea, with the fleet avoiding the Ukrainian coast and relocating some ships from Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea to Novorossiysk, Russia.

Meanwhile, the US has called on Ukraine to stop the attacks, fearing rising gasoline prices on the international market.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts