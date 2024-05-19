Russia faces fuel shortage due to refinery strikes, is being helped by Belarus

Due to several Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure, Belarus is increasing fuel supplies to Russia due to shortages caused by repairs at these refineries.

According to local reports, Belarus’ oil refining sector has seen a surge in the production of aviation jet fuel and its delivery to Russia by rail.

This is reported by Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance on Telegram.

Members of the Wagner group and the security battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus are responsible for organizing the protection of transportation on the territory of Belarus.

”Russia without fuel is a perfect illustration of Putin’s rule. However, Lukashenka’s regime is not able to cover the deficit and is only a method of patching holes. (…), his assistance is evidence of the self-proclaimed dictator’s aggression against our country and the occupied republic’s participation in the war against Ukraine”, the center reported.

Russian energy infrastructure under fire

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian security services and the military have launched regular attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

The first attack took place on January 21, when kamikaze drones hit the Novatek plant in Ust-Luga. But the most severe attack took place on the night of May 17, when Ukrainian drones hit the Tuapse oil refinery.

It should be noted that the refinery exports diesel fuel and fuel oil. It has not worked for the last three months after the attack in late January and has only recently resumed operations.

Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have disrupted 14% of the country’s oil refining capacity. However, these attacks had a negligible effect on Russia’s electricity output, the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency said.

Ukrainian attacks have also altered Russian naval operations in the Black Sea, with the fleet avoiding the Ukrainian coast and relocating some ships from Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea to Novorossiysk, Russia.

Meanwhile, the US has called on Ukraine to stop the attacks, fearing rising gasoline prices on the international market.

