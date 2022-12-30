Ukraine ready to investigate stray air defense missile in Belarus

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is ready to hold an international investigation of an alleged air defense missile crash over the territory of Belarus on 29 December, during Russia’s massive missile strike on Ukraine.

That day, Ukrainian air defense shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missile launched against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that the missile launch could be a deliberate Russian provocation to draw Belarus into the war and supported the idea of investigating the incident together with countries that don’t supoort Russia.

“The Ukrainian side is aware of the Kremlin’s desperate and persistent efforts to draw Belarus into its aggressive war against Ukraine.

In this regard, the Ukrainian side does not rule out a deliberate provocation by the terrorist state of Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles in order to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus. The Ukrainian side, reserving the unconditional right to defend and protect its own sky, is, at the same time, ready to conduct an objective investigation in Ukraine of the incident that occurred on 29 December in the sky over the territory of Belarus as a result of repelling a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is ready to invite authoritative experts from the states, which are not associated with supporting the terrorist state of Russia in any form, to participate in such an investigation.”

Yesterday, the Belarusian defense ministry said that an S-300 air defense missile launched feom Ukraine was shot down over the village of Gorbakha in the Brest region north of Ukraine. Debris was found in an agricultural field near the village.

Belarus’ foreign ministry demanded Ukraine conduct an investigation of the circumstances of the launch, bring those responsible to justice, amd prevent repeated incidents.

