Russia-Belarus flight drills are likely “genuine exercise,” rather than preparation for additional offensive ops – British intel

The Belarus-Russia air force exercise announced days ago by the Belarusian Defense Ministry is “likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s January 11 intelligence update.
The Ministry tweeted:
- On 08 January 2023, the Belarussian Ministry of Defence announced a joint Russian-Belarussian tactical flight exercise to be held in the country from 16 January to 01 February 2023.
- As of 08 January 2023, amateur aircraft spotters noted the arrival of total of 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters. With some appearing with ‘Z’ markings, the aircraft landed at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk.
- The new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus is likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine. Although Russia maintains a large number of forces in Belarus, they are mostly involved in training. They are unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force.
Tags: aircraft, Belarus, military drills, Russia