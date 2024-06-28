Eng
Ukraine’s National Guard destroys Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

The National Guard of Ukraine reports a successful interception of a Russian “Grach” aircraft during a combat mission over Donetsk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
28/06/2024
1 minute read
russian su-25
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. Credit: Ukraine’s National Guard
The National Guard of Ukraine reported on 28 June that its 31st Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast using a portable air defense system.

This is the second Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine allegedly shot down this month. In the last month, Ukraine downed six Russian aircraft.

The downing of the Russian Su-25 occurred when guardsmen deployed to defensive positions they had held since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the report, the unit detected the Russian Su-25, also known as “Grach” (Rook), on a combat mission.

“The combined crew of the ‘Igla’ MANPADS acted quickly and professionally,” the National Guard states. “The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with an accurate shot.”

The National Guard reported that the destruction of the attack aircraft of the Russian occupying forces reduced the Russian ability to harm Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilians.

“It raises the morale of our [Ukrainian] defenders and sends a clear signal to the occupiers [Russian forces]: ‘We will beat you on land and in the sky.'”

