Ukraine advances to Eurovision 2025 final with song symbolizing resilience and inner light

Ukraine’s band Ziferblat [ukr: clock face] secured a spot in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final after the first semi-final round in Basel, Switzerland.

three times: In 2004 with “Wild Dances” by Ruslana.

In 2016 with “1944” by Jamala.

In 2022 with “Stefania” by Kalush Orchestra. The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international music competition established in 1956, organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), aiming to foster unity and cultural exchange among participating countries through music. Ukraine has participated in the Eurovision since 2003 and won

Russia also participated in the Eurovision from its debut in 1994 until 2021, competing 23 times in total and winning once in 2008 with Dima Bilan’s song “Believe.” The country was excluded from the 2022 contest by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) due to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian band Ziferblat performed their song “Bird of Pray” as the fifth act at the St. Jakobshalle arena on 13 May, according to Suspilne Eurovision.

Lead vocalist Danyil Leshchynsky portrayed a traveler seeking light and hope, symbolizing Ukrainian resilience in difficult times amid the war.

“His character embodies many Ukrainians who, despite daily challenges, begin each morning with hope for better things. The voice of a bird, symbolizing a nightingale that awakens each new day with its song and ignites the sun, helps him find his inner light. By the end of the performance, he realizes that this light has always been within him. And it is this light that gives him the wings he desires,” Suspilne Eurovision writes.

The performance, directed by Maria Korosteleva, concluded with the band expressing gratitude for continued support of Ukraine.

World-renowned designer Ivan Frolov created the costumes for Ziferblat’s performance. Frolov’s designs have been worn by some of the world’s biggest music and entertainment stars, including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Jennifer Lopez.

Ukraine’s band Ziferblat performs at the Eurovision 2025 semi-final at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland on 13 May. Photo: Suspilne Eurovision

Ukraine joined nine other countries advancing from the first semi-final, including Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, and Portugal.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest marks Switzerland’s third time hosting the competition and its first in the German-speaking region of the country.

The Grand Final, scheduled for Saturday, 17 May, will feature a total of 26 countries – the 20 qualifiers from both semi-finals plus the six automatic finalists: host country Switzerland and the “Big Five” (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France).

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, 15 May, determining the remaining ten finalists who will compete in Saturday’s Grand Final.

In 2024, Ukrainian artists alyona alyona and Jerry Heil represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, with their song “Teresa & Maria,” a tribute to the resilience of Ukrainian women amid Russia’s war.

They took the third place, while Switzerland’s Nemo won with the song “The Code,” a personal anthem about self-discovery as a non-binary person.