Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian forces bomb New York village in Donetsk oblast, killing 4 civilians and injuring 3

On 28 June, Russians attacked the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast with aerial bombs, damaging a 5-story apartment building and nearby private sector, and injuring 3 people, including a 8-year-old girl.
byVira Kravchuk
28/06/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast.
Aftermath of Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Vadym Filashkin, Governor of Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces bomb New York village in Donetsk oblast, killing 4 civilians and injuring 3

On the morning of 28 June, Russian forces the village of New York, Donetsk Oblast, killing four and injuring three, including an eight-year-old girl, according to the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office. 

Russian forces escalated the use of guided and unguided glide bombs against Ukraine,  with devastating consequences for Ukrainian frontline positions and civilians.

Russians reportedly used KAB-250 aerial bombs, resulting in the death of four civilians aged 43 to 76 years old when a projectile hit a five-story apartment building, destroying the entrance, the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office reports.

In addition to the fatalities, a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured in the attack, with the child’s condition described as serious. The shelling caused damage to both private and apartment buildings in the village.

A 45-year-old man also suffered a head wound after Russian strike on the private sector in New York village.

The prosecutor’s office has documented the incident, and further investigation may be necessary to determine the full extent of the damage and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. 

Earlier, Russian forces launched 2,107 strikes on Donetsk Oblast in one day, targeting residential areas with bombs, missiles, drones, and artillery, killing 5 people.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts