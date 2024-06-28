On the morning of 28 June, Russian forces the village of New York, Donetsk Oblast, killing four and injuring three, including an eight-year-old girl, according to the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office.

Russian forces escalated the use of guided and unguided glide bombs against Ukraine, with devastating consequences for Ukrainian frontline positions and civilians.

Russians reportedly used KAB-250 aerial bombs, resulting in the death of four civilians aged 43 to 76 years old when a projectile hit a five-story apartment building, destroying the entrance, the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office reports.

In addition to the fatalities, a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured in the attack, with the child’s condition described as serious. The shelling caused damage to both private and apartment buildings in the village.

A 45-year-old man also suffered a head wound after Russian strike on the private sector in New York village.

The prosecutor’s office has documented the incident, and further investigation may be necessary to determine the full extent of the damage and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Earlier, Russian forces launched 2,107 strikes on Donetsk Oblast in one day, targeting residential areas with bombs, missiles, drones, and artillery, killing 5 people.

