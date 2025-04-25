Pro-Ukrainian resistance agents disable communications for Russian military battalion and aviation plant in Russia’s Dagestan

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement have destroyed a telecommunications module in Dagestan’s Kizlyar district that provided mobile and internet access to critical Russian military and defense-industrial sites, the group reported.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

“As a result of the operation, the Separate Special-Purpose Battalion and the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, which produces aviation equipment for the MiG and Sukhoi corporations, were left without communication and unable to function properly for several days,” the partisans say.

ATESH has noted that resistance in Russia’s Dagestan is gaining momentum, with more and more local residents joining the movement.

Earlier, the members of the pro-Ukrainian resistance movement said that arried out a sabotage operation in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, destroying a transformer cabinet on a railway line.

The partisans noted that this railway is connected to military facilities, including Russia’s Kemerovo Mechanical Plant — an enterprise that produces small- and medium-caliber ammunition.

According to the partisans, their operation has disrupted the occupiers’ logistics and delayed supplies to military factories.