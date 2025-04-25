Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Pro-Ukrainian resistance agents disable communications for Russian military battalion and aviation plant in Russia’s Dagestan

The pro-Ukrainian partisan group reports growing support in the North Caucasus region as their latest operation paralyzed a key aviation equipment plant supplying Russia’s aerospace corporations.
byOlena Mukhina
25/04/2025
2 minute read
Atesh partisans during the operation in Dagestan. Credit: Atesh/social media
Pro-Ukrainian resistance agents disable communications for Russian military battalion and aviation plant in Russia’s Dagestan

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement have destroyed a telecommunications module in Dagestan’s Kizlyar district that provided mobile and internet access to critical Russian military and defense-industrial sites, the group reported.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

“As a result of the operation, the Separate Special-Purpose Battalion and the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, which produces aviation equipment for the MiG and Sukhoi corporations, were left without communication and unable to function properly for several days,” the partisans say.

ATESH has noted that resistance in Russia’s Dagestan is gaining momentum, with more and more local residents joining the movement.

Earlier, the members of the pro-Ukrainian resistance movement said that arried out a sabotage operation in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, destroying a transformer cabinet on a railway line.

The partisans noted that this railway is connected to military facilities, including Russia’s Kemerovo Mechanical Plant — an enterprise that produces small- and medium-caliber ammunition.

According to the partisans, their operation has disrupted the occupiers’ logistics and delayed supplies to military factories.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts