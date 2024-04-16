Sources say high-ranking Russian officers hit by strike in occupied Crimea

On 15 April, a missile strike conducted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted a command post housing senior Russian officers in temporarily occupied Crimea, sources within the Ukrainian special services told Suspilne media outlet.

The air alert in Crimea persisted for nearly two hours, during which occupying forces in the bays of Sevastopol used a smoke screen.

According to the Krymsky Veter Telegram channel, aviation activity was also observed in the occupied city of Sevastopol.

Additionally, partisans from the military-patriotic movement “Atesh” noted hearing Russian air defense systems activity in Crimea. The underground movement reported a possible strike on Russia’s 810th Separate Marine Brigade unit in Sevastopol.

“All the 810th Brigade is in shelter. Minus the second floor,” its Telegram message reads.

As of 4 pm, the occupying authorities didn’t provide any comments on the attack, Suspilne says.

Meanwhile, Atesh partisans have uncovered several sites where air defense systems are stationed dangerously close to civilian residences.

“Russians do not hesitate to place missile weapons directly near the homes of local residents, putting them at risk. The so-called ‘Russian world’ brings only death, repression, and destruction. Crimeans oppose Russian occupation and actively fight for their freedom within the “Atesh” ranks,” the partisans wrote.

The intelligence gathered during the reconnaissance operation will be provided to the Ukrainian Defense Forces by the partisans.

