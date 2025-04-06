Ukrainian partisans sabotage Russian railway line supplying ammunition factory

Ukrainian partisans have carried out a sabotage operation in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, destroying a transformer cabinet on a railway line, according to the Atesh movement.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their own equipment.

The partisan group has noted that this railway is connected to military facilities, including Russia’s Kemerovo Mechanical Plant — an enterprise that produces small- and medium-caliber ammunition.

According to the partisans, their operation has disrupted the occupiers’ logistics and delayed supplies to military factories.

“Our operations in this direction are systematic, and the number of disruptions to railway transport across the Russian Federation will only continue to grow,” Atesh emphasizes.

Earlier, the Ukrainian partisans announced that Russia was moving electronic warfare (EW) systems 900 kilometers (560 miles) from St. Petersburg to its border with Ukraine to defend against increasing Ukrainian drone strikes.

