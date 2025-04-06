Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian missiles kill one in Kyiv at dawn attack, fires rage across the city

Three Kyiv districts—Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi—suffered fires and damage.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
06/04/2025
3 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, 6 April 2025. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Russian missiles kill one in Kyiv at dawn attack, fires rage across the city

Russia carried out a missile attack on Kyiv on 6 April, killing one person and injuring three others, according to updated reports.

“As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in non-residential buildings,” Klitschko reported.

New information confirms a fatality from the morning attack.

“There is updated information about one death, without details so far, because this information was updated literally 10 minutes ago,” Yevhen Iyevlev, the Kyiv City Military Administration spokesman, told Ukrainian TV. 

The strike damaged structures across three districts of the Ukrainian capital. In the Darnytskyi district, three people were injured, with two requiring hospitalization.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed the attack was carried out with a ballistic missile. The damage includes:

  • In Darnytskyi district: A fire at one building and “the building was destroyed and three nearby parked cars caught fire,” according to rescuers
  • In Obolonskyi district: A fire at a furniture workshop that spread to a warehouse, and the upper floors of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed
  • In Solomianskyi district: Multiple open-area fires and damage to a warehouse building façade.

“Overall, as a result of the enemy shelling, three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized,” the State Emergency Service stated.

Eight cars were damaged in total across the affected areas. An air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine during the night due to the missile threat.

Due to the massive missile attack, Poland, a NATO country, activated its aviation and brought its ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems to full combat readiness. This is a regular action that does not help Ukraine in any way.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts