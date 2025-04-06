Russia carried out a missile attack on Kyiv on 6 April, killing one person and injuring three others, according to updated reports.

“As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in non-residential buildings,” Klitschko reported.

Russia hit Kyiv with a missile strike at dawn, killing one person and injuring two or three others. Fires broke out in multiple districts:



🔥 Darnytskyi: A building destroyed & 3 cars caught fire

🔥 Obolon: An office center partially collapsed, fire spread to a warehouse

New information confirms a fatality from the morning attack.

“There is updated information about one death, without details so far, because this information was updated literally 10 minutes ago,” Yevhen Iyevlev, the Kyiv City Military Administration spokesman, told Ukrainian TV.

The strike damaged structures across three districts of the Ukrainian capital. In the Darnytskyi district, three people were injured, with two requiring hospitalization.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed the attack was carried out with a ballistic missile. The damage includes:

In Darnytskyi district: A fire at one building and “the building was destroyed and three nearby parked cars caught fire,” according to rescuers

In Obolonskyi district: A fire at a furniture workshop that spread to a warehouse, and the upper floors of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed

In Solomianskyi district: Multiple open-area fires and damage to a warehouse building façade.

“Overall, as a result of the enemy shelling, three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized,” the State Emergency Service stated.

Eight cars were damaged in total across the affected areas. An air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine during the night due to the missile threat.

Due to the massive missile attack, Poland, a NATO country, activated its aviation and brought its ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems to full combat readiness. This is a regular action that does not help Ukraine in any way.

