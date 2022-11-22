Israel may supply high-precision ballistic missiles to Ukraine if Russia gets Iranian ones – media

The Lora SRBM system of Israeli army. Source: Defense Express

Israel has warned Russia that Ukraine might get Israeli high-precision ballistic missiles if Russia proceeds with its plan to receive Iranian ballistic missiles, the Israeli TV channel Kan-11 reports, citing its own sources.

According to Kan-11, the Israeli Foreign Ministry protested against Russia’s purchase of Iranian drones. The Israeli ambassador to Moscow gave the note of protest to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. As well, Kan-11 reported that the Head of the Israeli National Security Headquarters Eyal Hulata warned Russia against purchasing Iranian ballistic missiles at a forum in Bahrein and said if this happens, Israel will begin delivering precision-guided missiles to Ukraine.

ישראל מחתה בפני רוסיה על השימוש בכטב"מים איראניים על אדמת אוקראינה. החשש במערכת הביטחון: איראן קרובה למסור טילים בליסטיים לרוסיה@gilicohen10 | #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/h7y1yinbiq — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2022

Kan does not report on the type of ballistic missiles that can be supplied to Ukraine, but most analysts and experts assumed that they will be Israeli-produced missiles, the Israeli outlet 9tv.co.oil reported.

The Ukrainian defense publication Defense Express notes that most likely, if Israel decides to supply ballistic missiles to Ukraine, they will be Lora missiles supplied to Azerbaijan during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. With an operational range of 400 km and a payload of 570 kg, these missiles “may be considered an even better system than American ATACMS,” the publication writes.

Israel has steered clear from providing Ukraine with any weapons. Yet, since Russia’s increased cooperation with Iran, which has supplied reportedly thousands of Shahed-136 drones, Israel has warmed up to get more involved in Ukraine’s defense.

In mid-October, Washington Post reported that Iran planned to supply Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short- and medium-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which are capable of striking targets at 300 and 700 km away, respectively, Ukraine’s intelligence has confirmed these plans. However, on 21 November, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat suggested that due to certain diplomatic factors, the process of Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia could have slowed down.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: ballistic missiles, Iran, Israel