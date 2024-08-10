Reuters: Hundreds of Fath-360 Iranian ballistic missiles bound for Russia

Reuters reports that Iran is allegedly preparing to deliver hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, according to two European intelligence sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In February, Reuters said that Iran supplied Russia with around 400 missiles, including models from the Fateh-110 family like the Zolfaghar, according to three Iranian sources. However, the use of the Iranian rockets in Ukraine was not confirmed so far. Iran is Russia’s supplier of Shahed-series suicide drones, used by Russia against Ukraine on the daily basis. Additionally, Russia localized the production of Shaheds.

Now, Reuters sources claim that dozens of Russian military personnel are currently being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system. They expect the delivery of these satellite-guided weapons to Russia to be imminent.

According to the officials, Russian defense ministry representatives reportedly signed a contract on 13 December – Reuters does not mention the year, possibly, 2023 – in Tehran with Iranian officials for the Fath-360 and another ballistic missile system called the Ababil, built by Iran’s government-owned Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO).

The Fath-360 system launches missiles with a maximum range of 120 km and a warhead of 150 kg. One source stated that “the only next possible” step after training would be the actual delivery of the missiles to Russia.

The intelligence sources did not provide an exact timeframe for the expected delivery but said it would be soon. A third intelligence source from another European agency corroborated the information about Russian soldiers training in Iran on ballistic missile systems.

A senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters Iran had sold missiles and drones to Russia but has not provided Fath-360 missiles. The official added that there was no legal prohibition on Tehran selling such weapons to Russia.

