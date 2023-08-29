Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia plans to produce 1,300 Shakhed drones by year-end — Intelligence

byBohdan Ben
29/08/2023
2 minute read
Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Source: Daily Lviv
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said in his interview for RBC that Russia has launched its domestic production of Shakhed drones under the label of Geran-2. He said Russia plans to produce 1,300 Shakhed drones by the end of 2023, although Ukraine’s intelligence assesses they are currently incapable of producing so many UAVs of this type.

Still, Russians are actively using components from both foreign and domestic sources to increase the capacity of their production. 

Ukrainian special services exposed how Western components are shipped to Russia for Lancet drones

At the same time, Ukraine is “working to ascertain the exact locations where these UAVs are being manufactured (as drone production involves multiple facilities) and to determine the actual production capacity,” Skibitskyi said.

Russia has likely started producing its domestic version of Shahed drones — CAR

He also shared Ukrainian data about the current Russian stockpile of missiles that Russia has been firing on Ukraine. According to the numbers Skibitskyi shared, both the stockpile and the level of production remain relatively low, although the production rate has increased in comparison to 2022.

According to him, Russia has approximately 270 ballistic missiles like Iskander. The stockpile of Kalibr cruise missiles is estimated at around 140 missiles. Russians also have fewer Kh-101s now, with a total count of around 100 missiles.

“Russians can produce around 40 Kh-101 missiles per month, but we know that these plans are not being met, primarily due to a shortage of foreign components,” Skibitskyi added.

Regarding Kinzhals, he said Russians currently have about 75 of them. They can manufacture no more than six such missiles per month, at least according to their plan.

Furthermore, they are improving Kh-22 cruise missiles, modified versions of which have a new name, Kh-32. According to Ukraine’s data, Russians can produce no more than 10 of these upgraded missiles per month.

“The Defense Intelligence is closely monitoring everything related to the enemy’s missile stockpiles and their production. Understanding the potential of the Russian Federation’s armed forces for both current and future strikes is of utmost importance,” Skibitskyi said.

Ukraine starts utilizing iron decoy equipment to deceive Russian strike drones

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts