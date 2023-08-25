Ukraine starts utilizing iron decoy equipment to deceive Russian strike drones

Ukraine’s Metinvest group has begun manufacturing iron decoy equipment identical by its appearance to radar stations and artillery. These decoys mislead the Russian aggressor, forcing it to waste expensive precision munitions or Lancet drones on the fake targets instead of Ukraine’s military equipment.

Metinvest has already provided over 250 such decoys to Ukraine’s Armed Forces free of charge.

“The main task of these engineering structures is to save the lives of servicemen. Each missile, shell, and drone that the aggressor uses on a metal and plywood object means the reduced capability to use those munitions against Ukraine’s troops and hardware,” noted Metinvest Chief Managing Director Oleksandr Myronenko. “For us, this is a small contribution that a private company can make toward the common goal of Ukraine’s victory.”

Specific models of engineering structures are produced in close cooperation with the specialists of the Armed Forces, taking into account the needs of the front. The appearance of the models does not differ from the real equipment.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Metinvest switched production to military rails and systematically helped the military. In particular, it supplied 150,000 body armor, over 200 mobile shelters as well as thousands of drones, thermal imagers, cars, communication devices and other military equipment.